Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK aims for quick reform of complex insurer solvency rules, says Sunak

06/27/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends the CBI annual dinner, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to reform its insurer solvency rules quickly, finance minister Rishi Sunak told insurance executives on Monday at a meeting to help to draw up so-called Solvency II reforms.

"(Sunak) also made clear that also that the aim is to deliver these ambitious reforms at pace, with our consultation closing on Thursday 21st (of) July - but noted that they are complex in nature and the importance of getting these changes right," a treasury statement said.

Britain inherited Solvency II rules from the European Union, and reforming them is seen by the 2.2 trillion pound ($2.70 trillion) insurance industry and government as important for keeping the country's financial sector globally competitive.

The public consultation will be followed by more detailed consultation by the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority later in the year. Legislation is likely to be needed to implement some of the changes.

($1 = 0.8140 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Peter Graff and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24pMacron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output
RE
01:24pEU says serious disruption to Russian gas flows 'likely'
RE
01:19pTHE "BIG PACKAGE" : How Russia was driven to default
RE
01:18pJan. 6 committee to hold hearing on Tuesday -statement
RE
01:17pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up more than 1%…
RE
01:05pGreece looks to neighbour Italy for gas storage
RE
01:03pU.s. 5-year treasury yield rises after auction; yield last at 3.…
RE
01:03pParis to charge riders of gasoline-fueled motorbikes for parking
RE
01:00pWells Fargo to cover employees' cost of travel for legal abortions -memo
RE
12:58pWork underway in hassi rmel gas field to produce about 10 mln cu…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
2Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
4Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being ..
5AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS