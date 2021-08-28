UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain aims to conclude negotiations to
join the trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the
Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3gH8R7X on Saturday,
citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.
“We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end
of next year,” Truss told the newspaper.
She argued that the deal would help Britain benefit from
economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Britain received a green light in June to start the process
of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for
Trans-Pacific Partnership of 11 countries - Japan, Canada,
Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru,
Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.
Truss told the FT she expects trade between the United
States and Britain could be liberalized if Washington rejoined
the group. Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States
out of a forerunner of the trade pact in 2017.
"The United States was one of the initial parties in the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the new administration has not
indicated they want to join it. But who knows what might happen
in the future," she said.
