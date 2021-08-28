Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT

08/28/2021 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain aims to conclude negotiations to join the trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3gH8R7X on Saturday, citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end of next year,” Truss told the newspaper.

She argued that the deal would help Britain benefit from economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Britain received a green light in June to start the process of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership of 11 countries - Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.

Truss told the FT she expects trade between the United States and Britain could be liberalized if Washington rejoined the group. Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a forerunner of the trade pact in 2017.

"The United States was one of the initial parties in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the new administration has not indicated they want to join it. But who knows what might happen in the future," she said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Assessing 12 months of Nigeria's Domestic Gas Revolution
PU
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
12:36aUK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
RE
12:29aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
12:02aWORLD BANK : Federal Minister Dr. Müller meets President Malpass in Berlin
PU
12:01aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
08/27Chinese regions speed up making zero-carbon plans
PU
08/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese enterprises important force boosting Africa's development
PU
08/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement from Bureau Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community
PU
08/27GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : National Variety Trials releases 2021 Sorghum Harvest Report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong ..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : DESPERATE HOUSE BUYERS: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

HOT NEWS