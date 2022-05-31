Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK aims to send the first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda on June 14

05/31/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rwanda shows the hostels that will house migrants sent from UK in Kigali

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain aims to send a first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda in two weeks' time, as part of a policy which the government says is designed to break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of migrants across the Channel.

In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced plans to Rwanda send some of the people who seek asylum in Britain, in a plan that drew criticism from both within and outside Johnson's Conservative Party, as well as from many charities.

The Home Office said on Tuesday that an initial group of migrants have started to receive formal letters telling them they are being sent to Rwanda to "rebuild their lives in safety".

"The Removal Direction confirms that they will be going to Rwanda and when," Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement. "The first flight is expected to take place next month, on the 14th of June."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pBIDEN TO PUSH NEW REGIONAL ECONOMIC AGENDA, MIGRATION PLAN AT AMERICAS SUMMIT : officials
RE
01:05pWall St mixed amid inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus
RE
01:04pRecord high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows
RE
01:01pMexico's Pemex announces $2 billion debt refinancing with suppliers
RE
12:59pNew York couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in crypto still in plea talks
RE
12:58pS.Africa's Gold Fields to become fourth biggest gold miner with Yamana deal
RE
12:57pU.S. jury finds ex-Clinton campaign lawyer not guilty of lying to FBI
RE
12:55pRwanda says 'will not sit idly by' if attacked in dispute with Congo
RE
12:54pItaly's TIM looks for $21 valuation for its grid in single network deal-sources
RE
12:51pEU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surge fans inflation fears, dampens stocks
2Mullen Automotive Announces Impressive Solid-State Polymer Battery Test..
3LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
4RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever

HOT NEWS