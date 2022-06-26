Log in
UK and France agree to give more support for Ukraine, UK says

06/26/2022 | 06:35am EDT
G7 leaders summit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to provide more support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Johnson's office said on Sunday as the leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit.

"They agreed this is a critical moment for the course of the conflict, and there is an opportunity to turn the tide in the war," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Both men "stressed the need to support Ukraine to strengthen their hand in both the war and any future negotiations. President Macron praised the Prime Minister's ongoing military support to Ukraine and the leaders agreed to step up this work," the spokesperson said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
