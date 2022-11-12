Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK and France to strike migrants deal as soon as Monday, reports say

11/12/2022 | 06:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and France are set to agree a deal possibly as soon as Monday to ramp up their joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel, a British newspaper reported on Saturday.

The agreement will significantly increase the 200 French officers and volunteers who operate on Channel beaches and France will aim for a "much higher" proportion of migrants to be prevented from leaving, the Telegraph newspaper said.

France will agree to a joint control centre where British immigration officials will be stationed, it said.

On Friday, British foreign minister James Cleverly and French counterpart Catherine Colonna issued a statement stressing the "urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration." British officials have said a deal is close.

British and French government officials declined to comment on the reports on Saturday.

The Express newspaper said a deal could be signed in the next week and was likely include more British drones to detect migrants hiding in sand dunes before they attempt the dangerous crossings often in flimsy dinghies.

So far this year, about 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to find a way to slow the flow.

Relations between Britain and France have improved since Sunak took office last month after souring under former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss who questioned whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe during her campaign to become prime minister.

(Reporting by William Schomberg in London, additional reporting by John Irish in Paris, Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:11aRussia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
RE
08:34aSome countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
RE
08:20aU.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
RE
08:03aBanksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town
RE
07:56aUK says Kherson retreat is another humiliation for Russia
RE
06:57aIndia's Oct inflation seen falling below 7% - central bank chief
RE
06:55aRussian firm agrees to ship fertilizers to Africa from Netherlands, Estonia and Belgium - TASS
RE
06:49aTesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
RE
06:27aNineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry
RE
06:26aUK and France to strike migrants deal as soon as Monday, reports say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
2Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to washout
3FTX says it is investigating 'unauthorized transactions'
4Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will las..
5Russian firm agrees to ship fertilizers to Africa from Netherlands, Est..

HOT NEWS