UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain and India announced 1
billion pounds ($1.39 billion) of private-sector investment and
committed to seek a free trade deal ahead of a virtual meeting
between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian leader Narendra
Modi on Tuesday.
The meeting replaces an in-person visit Johnson had planned
to make last month to deepen cooperation as Britain seeks new
trading partners after leaving the European Union. That visit
was cancelled due to surging COVID-19 cases in India.
"Like every aspect of the UK-India relationship, the
economic links between our countries make our people stronger
and safer," Johnson said in a statement.
The British government set out 533 million pounds of Indian
investment into Britain, including 240 million by the Serum
Institute for its vaccines and sales business, and 446 million
pounds of export deals for British businesses.
Some of the investments listed had already been made public.
British estimates combined with data from the firms
involved, showed the deals would create more than 6,500 jobs in
Britain.
The two countries will also finalise an 'Enhanced Trade
Partnership' that will lift export barriers on goods ranging
from British apples to medical devices, and took steps to open
up India's legal services sector to UK firms.
The partnership deal is seen as a step towards a full
free-trade agreement that Britain hopes will by 2030 double
bilateral trade from its current level of around 23 billion
pounds per year.
"In the decade ahead, with the help of new Partnership
signed today and a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, we will
double the value of our trading partnership with India and take
the relationship between our two countries to new highs,"
Johnson said.
