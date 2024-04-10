STORY: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame met Tuesday to discuss Britain's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Following the London meeting, Sunak's office said quote: "Both leaders looked forward to flights departing to Rwanda in the spring."

Sunak wants to relocate thousands of asylum seekers who arrive in Britain without permission each year to the east African country.

But legal challenges have so far prevented anyone being sent there, and Britain's government first needs to pass new legislation.

Sunak hopes that will pave the way for the government to begin the deportation process to Rwanda.

Sunak has previously said he expects the first flights to leave in the spring - ahead of a national election expected in the second half of this year.

Legislation that seeks to block further court challenges to the plan will next be debated in parliament on April 15.