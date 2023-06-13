LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British wages in the three months to April were 7.2% higher than a year earlier, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 6.1% rise on average.

April's data are the first to include the impact of a 9.7% rise in the minimum wage, and will be closely analysed by the Bank of England as it tries to judge how lasting an effect Britain's recent spell of double-digit inflation has had. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Sarah Young)