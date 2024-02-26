UK antitrust watchdog starts probe into homebuilders

February 26, 2024 at 02:18 am EST Share

(Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it has started an investigation into eight homebuilders after it found evidence that indicated some firms may be sharing commercially-sensitive information with their competitors.

The companies include Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)