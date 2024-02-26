The companies include Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
(Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it has started an investigation into eight homebuilders after it found evidence that indicated some firms may be sharing commercially-sensitive information with their competitors.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,412 GBX
|-0.11%
|-0.67%
|5 716 M $
|663 GBX
|-0.23%
|-1.19%
|2 697 M $
|1,025 GBX
|+0.49%
|+3.96%
|4 419 M $
|146 GBX
|-0.07%
|+0.21%
|6 532 M $
