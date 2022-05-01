UK asks North Sea oil and gas sector to set out plan to reinvest profits

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Business minister Kwasi
Kwarteng has written to the North Sea oil and gas industry
asking it to set out a clear plan to reinvest its profits into
British energy projects, the government said.
Energy prices have hit record highs this year and big
profits for energy producers have led to repeated calls from the
opposition Labour Party for a windfall tax on producers of North
Sea oil and gas to fund help for people struggling with energy
bills.
Earlier this month, the government set out plans to scale up
domestic sources of affordable, clean and secure energy and a
new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas.
"In return for the UK government's ongoing support for the
sector, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor (finance minister)
and I want to see a very clear plan from the oil and gas
industry to reinvest profits in the North Sea," Kwarteng wrote
in his letter to the industry.
"At our next meeting in coming weeks, I would like you to
set out how you will reinvest profits, double down on
investments in the clean energy transition and importantly
accelerate and maximize domestic oil and gas production."
Kwarteng, speaking about the plans on Sunday, said it
remained his view that a windfall tax would obstruct investment,
but added that the government almost never ruled out future tax
changes, which were up to finance minister Rishi Sunak.
Earlier this week Sunak said he might consider a windfall
tax if investment did not rise.
"Frankly, I think they are going to make those investments.
Shell have already announced 25 billion pounds of investment and
others will do so," Kwarteng told the BBC.
"If you are asking a company to invest in North Sea gas ...
it doesn't make much sense to me to then hit them with a
windfall tax, which is arbitrary and unexpected," he added.
Power and gas prices for millions of households rose 54%
from April when regulator Ofgem increased its cap on the most
widely used tariffs after wholesale global gas prices hit record
highs.
Since the new cap, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven
global gas prices further and Kwarteng said he could not say how
long the high prices would last.
