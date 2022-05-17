Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK asks competition regulator to look into fuel retailers

05/17/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Car is filled with petrol at a filling station

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he had written to petrol retailers over concern a cut in fuel duty was not being passed on to consumers, adding he had asked the competition regulator to investigate.

The Times newspaper had earlier reported that a 5 pence cut in duty, announced by the government in March, was not being passed onto motorists who have seen prices soar due to a surge in oil prices worldwide.

Kwarteng wrote to the heads of the Petroleum Industry Association, the Fuel Distributors Association, the Petrol Retailers Association and the Downstream Fuel Association, saying people were "frustrated" the cut did not appear to have affected forecourt prices "in any visible or meaningful way".

"As a result of perceived intransigence to date - and on my instruction - my officials recently engaged the Competition and Markets Authority about this issue," he said in the letter.

"As you would expect, the Authority has been closely monitoring the situation and will continue to do so. I have been reassured that they will not hesitate to use their powers to act against petrol stations if there is evidence that they are infringing competition or consumer law."

Last week, Darren Briggs, managing director of the Ascona Group, which operates 60 fuel stations across the United Kingdom, said Britons were cutting back on petrol and diesel purchases as they reduced car journeys to save cash, amid a worsening cost of living crisis.

(Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Chris Reese and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pTexas heat wave points to problems with congestion on power grid
RE
01:48pSchumer calls on Fox not to 'amplify' racist theories after New York shooting
RE
01:45pStrong U.S. retail sales, manufacturing output boost economic outlook
RE
01:43pU.S. corporate bond deals to ebb this year amid higher rates, volatility -BofA
RE
01:39pProsecutors say lawyer used clout to plant damaging information on Trump with FBI
RE
01:38pCanadians not preoccupied with constitutional change, PM says as Prince Charles, Camilla start tour
RE
01:37pUK asks competition regulator to look into fuel retailers
RE
01:31pAlberta premier says Canada could boost oil export to U.S., calls for major new pipeline
RE
01:27pExclusive-ECB's Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs louder voice on policy
RE
01:26pOil jumps to 7-wk high, then dips on hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS