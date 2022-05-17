UK asks competition regulator to look into fuel retailers

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi
Kwarteng said on Tuesday he had written to petrol retailers over
concern a cut in fuel duty was not being passed on to consumers,
adding he had asked the competition regulator to investigate.
The Times newspaper had earlier reported that a 5 pence cut
in duty, announced by the government in March, was not being
passed onto motorists who have seen prices soar due to a surge
in oil prices worldwide.
Kwarteng wrote to the heads of the Petroleum Industry
Association, the Fuel Distributors Association, the Petrol
Retailers Association and the Downstream Fuel Association,
saying people were "frustrated" the cut did not appear to have
affected forecourt prices "in any visible or meaningful way".
"As a result of perceived intransigence to date - and on my
instruction - my officials recently engaged the Competition and
Markets Authority about this issue," he said in the letter.
"As you would expect, the Authority has been closely
monitoring the situation and will continue to do so. I have been
reassured that they will not hesitate to use their powers to act
against petrol stations if there is evidence that they are
infringing competition or consumer law."
Last week, Darren Briggs, managing director of the Ascona
Group, which operates 60 fuel stations across the United
Kingdom, said Britons were cutting back on petrol and diesel
purchases as they reduced car journeys to save cash, amid a
worsening cost of living crisis.
