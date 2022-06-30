UK balance of payments gap hits record, ONS urges caution over data

* UK balance of payments deficit hits record 8.3% of GDP
* ONS says figures subject to more uncertainty than usual
* Data shows record run of falls in household disposable
income
* Savings ratio unchanged, economy 0.7% bigger than
pre-COVID
LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain racked up a record
shortfall in its current account in early 2022, in part due to
the soaring cost of its fuel imports, according to data that
officials cautioned could be revised.
The balance of payments deficit - a measure of how much the
country relies on money from abroad - ballooned to 51.7 billion
pounds ($62.8 billion) or 8.3% of gross domestic product in the
January-March period.
Data from the Office for National Statistics also showed the
increasing strain on households as their real disposable income
shrank for the longest period on record.
The statistics office said the current account figures were
subject to more uncertainty than usual due to the impact of
post-Brexit changes in how data is collected for goods imports
and foreign direct investment, which are being investigated.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deficit of just
under 40 billion pounds.
The shortfall was the biggest in records going back to 1955.
Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics,
said oil and gas prices had risen further since early 2022 and
Britain's current account gap would come under further strain as
tourism resumes which causes money to flow out of the country.
"With the current account deficit set to remain large over
coming quarters, sterling will remain very sensitive to global
trends in risk appetite," Tombs said.
Sterling is on course for its biggest six-month drop against
the U.S. dollar since 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum
but was little changed after Thursday's figures.
Mark Carney, a former Bank of England governor, warned in
2016 that Britain was reliant on the "kindness of strangers" to
finance its current account deficit.
The statistics office said the primary account swung back
into the red after a rare surplus in the last three months of
2021 as investment-related flows, including dividends, out of
the country outweighed income from British assets abroad.
Stripping out the effect of trade in precious metals - which
the office views as a distortion due to London's role as a
gold-trading hub - the current account deficit matched a
previous record from the last three months of 2015 at 7.1% of
GDP.
INFLATION SQUEEZE
The statistics office also said a measure of households'
disposable income fell in real terms for the fourth quarter in a
row, the longest such run on record, underscoring the scale of
the inflation hit to consumers.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday it
was "very clear" that Britain's economy was at a turning point
and was starting to slow.
Many economists expect the economy to shrink in the
April-June period due to inflation at a 40-year high of 9.1%, an
extra bank holiday and the end of mass COVID-19 testing and
vaccination programmes. But the economy is mostly expected to
return to growth, albeit weakly, in the third quarter.
Britain's economy grew 0.8% in the first three months of
2022, the same pace as previously thought, the statistics office
said. Gross domestic product was 0.7% larger than in the fourth
quarter of 2019, the last full quarter before the COVID-19
pandemic.
Households did not dip further into their lockdown savings
to finance their spending. The saving ratio held at 6.8% of
disposable income, still above its level of 6.0% immediately
before the pandemic.
($1 = 0.8228 pounds)
(Reporting by William Schomberg
Editing by David Milliken and Tomasz Janowski)