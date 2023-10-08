LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) is still working with embattled Metro Bank to present a plan by Monday morning that would see the lender bolster its balance sheet or find a buyer, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The PRA in recent days invited major UK lenders including HSBC and Lloyds to weigh making an offer for the lender, the person said.

The PRA declined to comment.

Metro Bank has seen its shares tumble after news emerged that it had hired advisers to shore up its balance sheet after failing to gain key capital relief from banking regulators.

The bank has been exploring options to raise up to 600 million pounds ($734.28 million) of capital through equity and debt injections and asset sales.

