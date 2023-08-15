LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British wages excluding bonuses were a record 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to June, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday.

The figure represented the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001, the ONS said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 7.4% rise.

The Bank of England has warned pay growth is too strong and it might need to raise interest rates further, after 14 back-to-back increases in borrowing costs. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by William Schomberg)