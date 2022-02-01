Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK begins pursuit of improved trade deal with Israel

02/01/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will begin seeking an improved trade deal with Israel this week when trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan travels to meet her Israeli counterpart Orna Barbivai.

Britain is looking to build new trade ties around the world having left the European Union, targeting fast-growing economies with wealthy middle classes, betting there will be demand for its premium exports and professional services.

"Unlike in the past, we can now work with friends and allies like Israel to strike deals that are truly tailored to our strengths in areas like digital trade, services and life sciences," Trevelyan said.

When it left the EU, Britain signed deals to keep existing trade arrangements in place but is now revisiting those in search of better terms, including the agreement with Israel.

Britain's Department for International Trade will also take the first step toward launching formal trade talks: an eight-week consultation seeking views from the public and business on the priorities for any deal.

Trevelyan is set to meet Barbivai and investors during a three day visit to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other areas.

In 2020 2.7 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) worth of British exports went into Israel, with an overall trade relationship valued at 4.8 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7415 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in London; editing by William James and Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up in Strong Start to Month
DJ
05:54pTinder owner tempers forecast as Omicron woes persist
RE
05:44pTellurian to start building Louisiana liquefied natural gas plant in April
RE
05:40pDogecoin Gained 0.73% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEthereum Gained 4.08% to $2790.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pBitcoin Gained 0.77% to $38741.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pPutin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war
RE
05:39pUtilities Down Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pEM debt issuance in January lowest since 2016 -JPMorgan
RE
05:37pUK begins pursuit of improved trade deal with Israel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
2Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
3Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS