Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK business inflation expectations rise in September - BoE

10/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses' expectations for consumer price inflation in one year's time rose to 9.5% last month, up from 8.4% in August, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.08% 0.57373 Delayed Quote.6.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.20% 0.648866 Delayed Quote.10.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.21% 0.87462 Delayed Quote.3.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.17% 0.010803 Delayed Quote.9.22%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.59% 0.885826 Delayed Quote.19.39%
Latest news "Economy"
04:57aCorrection to Indian Morning Briefing Item
DJ
04:55aStocks gain as dollar eases, oil gets a boost from OPEC+ deal
RE
04:54aUK business inflation expectations rise in September - BoE
RE
04:50aLondon stocks subdued; Shell falls on profit warning
RE
04:47aFrench President Macron: France has enough energy for this winter, even in worst case scenario
RE
04:46aRussian missile strike kills woman, destroys apartment block in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
RE
04:46aSoutheast Asia countries need energy diversification as demand seen surging
RE
04:45aDollar wavers with ECB minutes and Friday's U.S. jobs data in focus
RE
04:45aBank of england september decision maker panel survey: dmp memb…
RE
04:44aFTSE 100 Edges Up; Imperial Brands, Diageo Gain
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
2Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
3Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan drops its Sell rating

HOT NEWS