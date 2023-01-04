Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK businesses face 'bleak' outlook after poor end to 2022: BCC

01/04/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers hit the Boxing Day sales in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses are gloomy about prospects for 2023 as they face the likelihood of a surge energy bills and ongoing post-Brexit trade difficulties, the British Chambers of Commerce said late on Wednesday.

The BCC's quarterly economic survey - the largest private-sector survey of business sentiment - showed that 36% of businesses expect lower profits this year, compared with 34% who expect a rise. The proportion expecting higher sales over the next 12 months dropped to 44% from 54% six months earlier.

The survey took place from Nov. 7 to Nov. 30 and received responses from more than 5,600 firms, mostly smaller businesses.

"The situation remains critical for the majority of SMEs who find themselves cut adrift by monumental inflationary pressures, often driving triple-digit percentage cost increases, particularly on energy," the BCC's head of research, David Bharier, said.

A current 18 billion pound ($22 billion) programme of energy subsidies for businesses expires at the end of March, and earlier on the Wednesday the government said it would publish new plans next week.

However, finance minister Jeremy Hunt warned businesses that he viewed the current system as unsustainable, and that any future support would be on a smaller scale.

"The outlook from businesses remains bleak," BCC director general Shevaun Haviland said. "Providing businesses with clarity regarding the new energy support package must be top of the government's agenda," she added.

Smaller businesses continued to face difficulty trading with the European Union after Brexit, and also when sending goods between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, due to the EU's requirement for checks on British goods moving to the province, which has an open border with EU member state Ireland.

"The impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues to loom and the UK government must work with the European Commission to reach a negotiated solution on its business compliance burdens," Haviland said.

($1 = 0.8306 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.20% 0.87923 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
SURGE ENERGY INC. 0.97% 8.32 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pUK's Sunak to announce minimum strike legislation as soon as Thursday -The Times
RE
05:56pUkraine to get more armoured vehicles but presses for tanks to fight Russia
RE
05:53pLabour's Starmer aims to revamp government without big spending in pitch to Britain
RE
05:45pGreen bonds are set to drive corporate ESG debt out of slump in 2023 -Barclays
RE
05:45pCantwell says senate commerce committee intends to hold hearings…
RE
05:44pU.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers
RE
05:44pU.s. senate commerce committee chair cantwell says southwest air…
RE
05:39pApple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT
RE
05:39pFactbox-If not McCarthy then who? Other possible candidates for U.S. House speaker
RE
05:39pUK businesses face 'bleak' outlook after poor end to 2022: BCC
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Sta..
3China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..
4New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..
5Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..

HOT NEWS