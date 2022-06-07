Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK calls for investigation into alleged Ukraine grain theft by Russia

06/07/2022 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Allegations that Russia is stealing grain from a wide variety of areas in Ukraine are very serious and must be investigated immediately, British farming minister Victoria Prentis said on Tuesday.

World food prices have soared to record levels since Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering protests across developing countries.

Black Sea ports in Ukraine, the world's fourth-largest grains exporter, have been blocked since the invasion, with some 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in the country at present.

Prentis, speaking at an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London, said she had heard allegations of grain theft by Russia first-hand from sources in the Kherson region in south Ukraine.

Russia has previously denied allegations of stealing wheat from Ukraine

The United Nations is trying to broker a deal to enable Ukraine's grain to be shipped from Black Sea ports such as Odesa while Russia has said it wants Western sanctions lifted as part of a deal.

Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of weaponising food supplies. Russia blames the situation on what it says are Ukrainian mines in Black Sea waters and on international sanctions against its own economy.

Ukraine last week said that Russia was shipping stolen grain to Turkey out of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. It also accused Russia of sending its ally Syria 100,000 tonnes of stolen Ukrainian wheat.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02aImf says south africa needs to urgently remove obstacles to priv…
RE
09:00aWall St set to open lower as Target's margin warning fuels demand worries
RE
09:00aFUNDS CUT BEAR BETS ON COPPER AS CHINA RECOVERY HOPES GROW : Andy Home
RE
08:56aUK calls for investigation into alleged Ukraine grain theft by Russia
RE
08:54aCanada exports edge up in April on seafood and motor vehicles
RE
08:52aBritain makes crypto technology a priority for streamlining markets
RE
08:47aTexas power use hits record for June, all-time peaks to come
RE
08:44aVatican unveils investment ethics body as corruption trial drags on
RE
08:40aChina issues 60 new video game licenses, none for Tencent or NetEase
RE
08:37aU.S. trade deficit narrows sharply in April
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National G..
3Philips announces exchange ratio for 2021 dividend
4Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2022
5Fredrik Wäppling leaves as CFO of Azelio

HOT NEWS