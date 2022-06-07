UK calls for investigation into alleged Ukraine grain theft by Russia

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Allegations that Russia is
stealing grain from a wide variety of areas in Ukraine are very
serious and must be investigated immediately, British farming
minister Victoria Prentis said on Tuesday.
World food prices have soared to record levels since Russia
invaded Ukraine, triggering protests across developing
countries.
Black Sea ports in Ukraine, the world's fourth-largest
grains exporter, have been blocked since the invasion, with some
20 million tonnes of grain stuck in the country at present.
Prentis, speaking at an International Grains Council (IGC)
conference in London, said she had heard allegations of grain
theft by Russia first-hand from sources in the Kherson region in
south Ukraine.
Russia has previously denied allegations of stealing wheat
from Ukraine
The United Nations is trying to broker a deal to enable
Ukraine's grain to be shipped from Black Sea ports such as Odesa
while Russia has said it wants Western sanctions lifted as part
of a deal.
Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of weaponising food
supplies. Russia blames the situation on what it says are
Ukrainian mines in Black Sea waters and on international
sanctions against its own economy.
Ukraine last week said that Russia was shipping stolen grain
to Turkey out of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. It also
accused Russia of sending its ally Syria 100,000 tonnes of
stolen Ukrainian wheat.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel
Editing by David Goodman)