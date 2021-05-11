Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK calls on EU to show pragmatism over N.Ireland trade

05/11/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain called on Tuesday for the European Union to show pragmatism over the issue of Northern Irish trade, which has been disrupted by rules imposed since a Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels at the end of last year.

"We're committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith," British negotiator and junior minister David Frost said in a statement.

"I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland."

Angry young pro-British loyalists rioted last month over the perceived growing power of Irish nationalists and post-Brexit trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Instability has been added to by an announcement that the province's First Minister Arlene Foster is to step down.

"Solutions must be found rapidly in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to minimise disruption to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland," said Frost.

"We will continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pFed's Harker sees no reason to withdraw monetary policy support yet
RE
01:59pGold muted as rising U.S. yields curb appeal
RE
01:56pU.S. fuel supplies tighten as pipeline outage drags on
RE
01:56pU.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack - Transportation Dept
RE
01:55pCybersecurity Leaders Discuss Cross-Border Concerns, Protecting IoT Devices, Ransomware
GL
01:53pUK calls on EU to show pragmatism over N.Ireland trade
RE
01:52pUK POWER NE  : works works with Carbon Trust to set science-based targets
PU
01:48pFed officials sift through tea leaves of weak U.S. jobs data
RE
01:48pBRAINARD : Pulling back support due to high stocks may hurt efforts to boost jobs
RE
01:45pU.S. power use to rise in 2021 as governments ease lockdowns -EIA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes hobble US stocks, dollar cling to lows
2EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst sell-off this year, travel and tech tumble
3'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
4Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
5AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..

HOT NEWS