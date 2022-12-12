Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official

12/12/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain cannot take for granted that foreign investors will have a strong appetite for its government debt, the finance ministry's top official, permanent secretary James Bowler, told lawmakers on Monday.

Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committee, asked Bowler if he agreed with former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney that Britain's finances were "dependent on the kindness of strangers".

"By definition, yes," Bowler said. "The UK trades its financing requirement internationally, so...if you want to issue debt, you have to do so on the open market. That will find the price that people are willing to pay for it."

"Historically, our financing requirement is high, so we can't take in any way, shape or form that (demand) for granted."

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:15aColombia's central bank set for December rate hike, under pressure for more
RE
11:08aAmericans said in November they're expecting inflation pressures to wane
RE
11:07aKeystone pipeline timetable for restart unclear; traders worry about supply
RE
11:05aLockerbie bombing suspect to appear in U.S. court
RE
11:04aBritain's Home REIT auditor to review Viceroy allegations
RE
11:03aUK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official
RE
11:00aGoldman Sachs says China's reopening could lift oil by 15/bbl
RE
10:54aFTX's Sam Bankman-Fried says he will testify remotely at upcoming congressional hearing
RE
10:53aSiemens Energy looking for investors, considering SWFs - Handelsblatt
RE
10:52aJapan, Netherlands to join U.S. in China chip curbs - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data

HOT NEWS