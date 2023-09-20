LONDON (Reuters) - The transition to electric cars in Britain will be hindered by any confusion over climate policy, the auto industry's trade body said on Wednesday, following reports that the government was planning to delay a 2030 ban on new petrol car sales.

"The automotive industry has and continues to invest billions in new electric vehicles as the decarbonisation of road transport is essential if net zero is to be delivered," Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

"To make this a reality, however, consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from government a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives and charging infrastructure that gives confidence rather than anxiety," he added. "Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)