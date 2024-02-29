Feb 29 (Reuters) - Britain's car production jumped 21% over the year earlier in January, marking the fifth straight month of growth, helped by firm demand and easing supply chain issues, industry data showed on Thursday.

A total of 82,997 units rolled out of factory lines in the country last month, compared with 68,575 units a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The scale of any impact on UK car manufacturing arising from the shipping attacks in the Red Sea was yet to be seen, SMMT said.

Attacks on ships by Houthi militants in Yemen, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, have disrupted global commerce with shipping giants re-routing vessels, leading to a longer and more expensive journey.

The bulk of the production was for export. Electric-vehicle output rose 4.5% to 29,590 units last month, accounting for 35.7% of the overall production.

The data comes as the UK gears up for the pre-election budget next week, with SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes urging the government to introduce measures to boost automotive manufacturing in the country. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)