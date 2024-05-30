(Alliance News) - UK ar production has fallen for a second consecutive month as manufacturers continue to prepare for new models, figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 61,820 cars were built in April, down by 7% on the same month last year.

Just over 14,000 cars were built for the UK, an increase of almost 20%, but there was a 12.7% decline in production for overseas buyers to 47,799 units.

The EU continued to take the majority of car exports (55.8%) followed by the US (15.2%), China (5.4%), Turkey (4.2%) and Australia (2.8%).

Shipments to the US and Turkey rose, with those to the EU, China and Australia experiencing double digit declines.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: "Another month of falling UK car production was expected given the significant transformation under way within factories as manufacturers retool to produce new models.

"Keeping this progress on track is essential and requires favourable industrial and market conditions.

"With a general election in a matter of weeks, the next government must ensure the conditions are right not just for the competitiveness of UK manufacturing, but for the investment required to transition the sector to a net-zero future."

