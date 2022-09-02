Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK clears NortonLifeLock's acquisition of rival Avast

09/02/2022 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Avast logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator finally cleared NortonLifeLock's acquisition of British rival Avast on Friday, saying the security software market would remain competitive after the $8.6 billion merger of two of the biggest players.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed its provisional decision to allow the deal last month, removing the last major hurdle after it had received the green light in the United States, Spain and Germany.

The CMA said the merged company would face significant competition from McAfee and other smaller players, while software titan Microsoft Corp's security software was now as good as that offered by specialist providers.

NortonLifeLock said after the provisional decision that it expected to close the deal this month.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAST PLC 0.88% 713.2 Delayed Quote.17.46%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.41% 260.4 Delayed Quote.-22.26%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. -0.04% 22.58 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aFTSE 100 Poised for Cautious Gains Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
03:11aPakistan's armed forces rescue 2,000 marooned by historic floods
RE
03:09aEmerging market fund Ashmore sees full-year pretax profit slump 58%
RE
03:06aS.Korean shares, won fall ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
03:04aANALYSIS : Unpredictable Solomon Islands fuels U.S. concern as China's influence grows
RE
02:59aJapan's 10-year yields flat ahead of U.S. labour data
RE
02:39aUK clears NortonLifeLock's acquisition of rival Avast
RE
02:38aJapan's Nikkei posts worst weekly loss in 3 months on rate angst
RE
02:32aRussian banks lost $25 billion in first half, central bank tells RBC
RE
02:29aTrump is "obviously thinking about" running for U.S. president in 2024 - Kushner
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating
2Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks Slide Following August Delivery Reports
3Exclusive-Shell's CEO van Beurden prepares to step down next year -sour..
4SIEMENS AG : Buy rating from Berenberg
5Ryanair passenger numbers hit new all-time high in August

HOT NEWS