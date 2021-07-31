Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand

07/31/2021 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, in London

(Reuters) -Britain is nearing an agreement in principle on a free trade deal with New Zealand, its trade ministry said on Saturday, as London looks to bolster its post-Brexit trade ties with non-EU partners.

The European Union is Britain's single largest trade partner and the two sides have signed a post-Brexit trade pact, but business groups say they still face extra red tape dealing with European customers and suppliers as a result of Brexit.

Trade minister Liz Truss said that "great progress" had been made in a sixth round of discussions which ran from July 19-30.

A trade agreement with New Zealand could see the removal of tariffs on British and New Zealand goods making products available at lower prices, the ministry said.

A deal would also enable small and medium enterprises to export more goods and services to New Zealand, it added.

"We're closing in on an agreement in principle, with 6 more chapters now complete," Truss said.

In June Britain received a green light to start the process of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade bloc of 11 countries.

In June Britain's trade ministry also signalled confidence in its trade talks with New Zealand and said it aimed to conclude a "fantastic" agreement in August.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aDisney rejects Scarlett Johansson's complaint over 'Black Widow' streaming release
RE
06:32aAmazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News
RE
06:13aInflation Here To Stay, Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Warns - FT
RE
06:13aInflation here to stay, russia’s central bank governor elvira nabiullina warns - ft
RE
06:00aU.S. Senate works on the weekend on $1 trln infrastructure bill
RE
04:54aUK 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand
RE
04:44aChina will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in second-half - central bank
RE
04:42aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : The G20 on Culture adopts the Rome Declaration
PU
01:37aChina will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2 - central bank
RE
01:37aChina c.bank says to maintain stability of macro policies in h2, will not take flood-like measures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S BRAINARD: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency
2KORE MINING LTD. : KORE MINING : Enhances Environmental, Social and Governance Practices and Grants Annual Inc..
3UK 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand
4Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
5China's factory activity in July grows at slowest pace since Feb 2020

HOT NEWS