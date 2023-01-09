Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK commercial property values drop in 2022, wiping out 2021 gains - data

01/09/2023 | 11:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A cyclist rides past houses on a street in Islington, London

LONDON (Reuters) -UK commercial property capital values decreased by 13.3% as a whole in 2022, and annual total returns were down 9.1%, according to the CBRE Monthly Index published on Monday.

CBRE's index shows a sharp turnaround from 2021, when commercial property values rose 13.8% and returns rose 19.9%.

Property valuations in Britain's $1.6 trillion commercial real estate sector have come under pressure in recent months from rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

The industrial sector was particularly hard-hit, with capital values down 21% in 2022 and annual total returns of -18.1%, CBRE's data showed.

Retail property capital values fell by 8.1% in 2022, while the office sector was down by 12.1%. Both also saw negative returns, of -2.1% and -8.3% respectively, CBRE said.

Following a surge in demand for redemptions, UK property funds managing around $18 billion worth of assets have introduced limits on investor withdrawals.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by David Evans)

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Carolyn Cohn


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:54aTwo British voluntary workers missing in Ukraine - police
RE
11:52aAir France-KLM tests European high-yield debt appetite after anaemic 2022
RE
11:48aUK commercial property values drop in 2022, wiping out 2021 gains - data
RE
11:45aTrafigura with consortium agrees to buy Lukoil's ISAB refinery -sources
RE
11:40aSlovak caretaker PM seeks new majority to finish term
RE
11:38aLukoil sells oil refinery in Sicily to G.O.I. ENERGY, Trafigura
RE
11:28aSouthwest's credit impact due to flight cancellations manageable - Moody's
RE
11:28aSri Lanka cabinet approves new electricity tariff without saying what it is
RE
11:25aSwiss right-wing party to call referendum in bid to block climate change law
RE
11:21aPakistan reaffirms commitment to IMF programme after meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
2Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
5REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial C..

HOT NEWS