LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator proposed a set of principles to govern artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday, including accountability, access and transparency, as it seeks to foster competitive growth in the fast-moving technology.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has touted the UK as a global leader in AI regulation and the country will host a global AI safety summit in November. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)