Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK competition watchdog ends probe into Gallagher, Willis deal

11/22/2021 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Monday it will not refer insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher & Co's planned $3.25 billion purchase of Willis Towers Watson's treaty reinsurance brokerage business to an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has taken its decision based on the information currently available to it.

The deal, announced in August, came weeks after Willis and rival Aon Plc called off their $30 billion merger that would have created the world's largest insurance broker following opposition from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Treaty reinsurance involves reinsuring the whole of an insurer's book of business, rather than individual projects or risks.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aMutual insurer LV= urges members to vote for Bain takeover
RE
02:32aUK competition watchdog ends probe into Gallagher, Willis deal
RE
02:31aFRENCH FIRM CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : sells NFT assets linked to DJ star Guetta
RE
02:19aJapan's 10-year bond yields fall amid COVID-19 concerns
RE
02:18aProsus group trading profit rose in H1, e-commerce losses widen
RE
02:15aAnalysis-Life after PEPP will test Southern Europe's bond market calm
RE
01:57aLondon copper eases on dollar strength, softer demand
RE
01:49aBritain, Gulf countries negotiating free-trade agreement - British investment minister
RE
01:45aTelenor, CP Group to merge Thai telecom units in $8.6 billion deal
RE
01:44aExclusive-U.N. warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
2KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
3No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
4Stocks stalled, euro squeezed as COVID fears return
5Oil prices off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves ey..

HOT NEWS