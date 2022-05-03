Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK competition watchdog sets deadline for LSEG takeover of Quantile

05/03/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday that the London Stock Exchange Group and Quantile Group have until May 10 to offer acceptable undertakings to avoid an in-depth investigation into their merger.

LSEG said in December it had acquired Quantile for up to 274 million pounds ($343.49 million) to expand its range of post-trade risk management solutions to banks, hedge funds and financial institutions trading derivatives.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that "it is or may be the case that the following merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom."

LSEG said it continues to engage constructively with the CMA and other regulatory authorities, and expects to close the transaction in 2022, subject to the relevant approvals.

($1 = 0.7977 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aHong Kong Q1 GDP shrinks more than expected on COVID curbs
RE
05:19aGerman 10-year bond yield hits 1% for first time since June 2015
RE
05:18aFactbox-A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws
RE
05:18aRussia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions
RE
05:17aU.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia
RE
05:15aSouth Africa factory activity expands at slower pace in April due to floods - Absa PMI
RE
05:15a10-Year Gilt Yield Breaches 2% Mark
DJ
05:14aBP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds in UK taxes in 2022
RE
05:14aUkraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock - central bank head
RE
05:14aBW ENERGY : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..

HOT NEWS