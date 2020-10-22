Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

UK confident about trade deal with U.S. irrespective of election outcome - Telegraph

10/22/2020 | 05:58pm EDT
Members of Britain's cabinet meet at Downing Street in London

(Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss said she is confident of a trade deal with the United States regardless of next month's presidential election results, The Telegraph https://bit.ly/35kuqES said citing an interview.

Truss has held detailed discussions with supporters of Joe Biden alongside talks with President Donald Trump, the report added.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


