UK confident of COVID vaccinations after securing EU guarantees

* UK vaccination programme secure, minister says
* Minister says UK resists vaccine nationalism
* Irish PM says row stemmed from dispute with AstraZeneca
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain is confident its COVID-19
vaccination programme is secure after receiving guarantees from
the European Union, the trade minister said on Sunday, trying to
smooth over a row about supplies.
Just a month after Britain completed its departure from the
bloc, ties with Brussels were severely tested on Friday when the
EU's plan for export controls on vaccines included triggering an
emergency clause in the earlier Brexit deals.
The move, which was quickly reversed, united Britain's
politicians in criticism of the EU's threat to create a hard
border it has long said it wanted to avoid between the British
province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.
"We know that that supply is secure, we're absolutely
confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have
received reassurance from the European Union that those
contracts won't be disrupted," Liz Truss told Sky News.
With the dispute suggesting lingering mistrust between the
two sides from Brexit, Truss said she was pleased the EU had
admitted its "mistake".
She added pointedly: "It's vital we work together, it's
vital we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism and we
resist protectionism."
'HELP OTHERS'
Truss did not rule out offering any excess supply to other
nations, but only once Britain had vaccinated its population.
"In fact, in future months we hope to be in a position to
help other countries with vaccine supply, including our friends
and neighbours but also the developing world," she told Times
Radio.
The EU has fallen far behind Britain and the United States
in vaccinations. It announced on Friday it would impose export
controls on vaccines, widely seen as a threat to prevent doses
from being sent to Britain.
But it was forced to reverse part of the announcement within
hours, after both Britain and Ireland complained about plans to
impose emergency export controls for vaccines across the land
border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told the BBC's Andrew
Marr Show that lessons needed to be learned from the row, which
he believed stemmed from a dispute between the European
Commission and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
"My observation is that the terrible row – it's an
acrimonious row between AstraZeneca and the Commission over the
contractual obligations of the company in respect of supplying
vaccines to European member states – took centre stage here," he
said.
"I think there was shock across Europe when (there was) the
original commitment from the company in terms of 100 million
doses, (then) it emerged it was not going to be realised and
that caused a lot of tension."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Catherine Evans and
Andrew Cawthorne)