Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK considering big increase in energy windfall tax, sources say

11/12/2022 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sections of gas pipeline are seen next to a disused gas holder in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is considering a big increase in a windfall tax on oil and gas firms and extending it to power generation firms as he tries to find ways to repair the country's public finances, sources said on Saturday.

The idea is "under consideration" ahead of Hunt's announcement of a new budget plan on Thursday, a government source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Under the plan, first reported by The Times, the levy would be increased to 35% from its current rate of 25%. It would also apply to electricity generators and run until 2028 instead of 2025 as currently scheduled.

The newspaper said the tax would raise a total of 45 billion pounds ($53.3 billion) over the next five years.

A senior source at a North Sea producer, who was familiar with the government's plans, said it was vital that a tax investment incentive was also extended and that the government avoid more tax changes so "investors can have confidence and continue putting cash into major North Sea developments."

The chairman of Ithaca Energy, a newly listed North Sea oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday that removing incentives to invest in oil and gas would make the British offshore industry uneconomical.

Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have warned of tough decisions on tax increases and spending cuts as they try to restore Britain's economy policy credibility following a bond market sell-off sparked in September by the now largely abandoned tax cut plans of former prime minister Liz Truss.

Other countries have also introduced windfall taxes on energy companies which have seen their profits surge after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused gas prices to skyrocket.

Shell has said it does not expect to pay the British tax in the current quarter because its investments offset it, raising questions about how much extra revenue the government will actually raise with it.

($1 = 0.8450 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Ron Bousso; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.72% 95.82 Delayed Quote.19.76%
WTI 2.98% 88.913 Delayed Quote.14.57%
Latest news "Economy"
11:41aDemocrats await Nevada election result that could seal their U.S. Senate majority
RE
11:35aUkraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia - Blinken
RE
11:21aAlameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
RE
11:03aTaiwan belongs to Taiwanese, president says in fiery pre-election rebuff to China
RE
10:53aCollapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
RE
10:52aUK considering big increase in energy windfall tax, sources say
RE
10:36aSome countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, U.S. says
RE
10:24aBanksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town
RE
10:15aMagnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nepal region - EMSC
RE
10:08aU.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to washout
2Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
3FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
4Further details emerge on FTX bankruptcy and missing funds
5FTX says it is investigating 'unauthorized transactions'

HOT NEWS