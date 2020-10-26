Log in
UK consumer confidence falls after five months of gains - YouGov/Cebr

10/26/2020 | 05:35am EDT
A shopper passes an advertisement on a shop in Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A measure of consumer confidence among people in Britain fell for the first time in six months in October as worries mounted about new COVID-19 restrictions , polling firm YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research said.

Concerns about household finances and property values pushed down the index to 101.3, down 1.1 points from September.

"The first fall in the Consumer Confidence Index in six months may prove to be a turning point in consumer sentiment as the reality of a second wave sets in," Kay Neufeld, head of macroeconomics at Cebr said.

The separate GfK Consumer Confidence Index published on Friday showed sentiment fell this month by the most since a slump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)


