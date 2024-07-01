LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British consumers increased their borrowing in May by the most in four months after a dip in April, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

Consumer borrowing grew by a net 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), the most since January and up from a increase of 790 million pounds in April.

May's increase was slightly stronger than a median forecast for a net rise of 1.45 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7888 pounds) (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Sarah Young)