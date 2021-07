Aggregate credit and debit card spending, based on data from payment processors provided by the Bank of England, rose to 94% of its February 2020 average level, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS also reported a 1% rise in online job adverts on July 23 compared with a week earlier, to 131% of their pre-pandemic February 2020 average level, based on data provided by jobs website Adzuna.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)