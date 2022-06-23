Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK consumer spending softens, job ads fall in past week

06/23/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man shops for fruit and vegetables in Brixton, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers' spending on credit and debit cards fell slightly over the past week and the number of job adverts declined, while restaurant bookings rose sharply, weekly data collated by the Office for National Statistics showed.

Credit and debit card spending - which is based on Bank of England CHAPS interbank payment flows, and is not seasonally or inflation adjusted - fell in all categories other than work-related spending, which includes commuting costs.

Overall spending in the week to June 16 was 2 percentage points lower than the week before and the same in cash terms as its level in February 2020, before the pandemic.

Restaurant reservations rose 20 percentage points in the week to June 19 after a 36 percentage-point fall the week before, while the number of jobs advertised by recruiters Adzuna fell by 5% in the week to June 17 to 123% of its pre-pandemic average.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aFall in onshore forward premiums could push India rupee even lower
RE
04:59aRUSSIAN CENTRAL BANK OFFICIAL : there is further potential to lower rates
RE
04:59aTurkey says it is probing claims Russia stole Ukrainian grain
RE
04:58aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : The new rate path predicts 25 basis p…
RE
04:58aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : I can't rule out raising by more than…
RE
04:57aDutch grid operator TenneT to tender for help with vast wind plan
RE
04:56aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : Crown currency weakness is among the…
RE
04:53aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : rate hike needed to bring down inflation
RE
04:52aUK consumer spending softens, job ads fall in past week
RE
04:52aChina stocks lead EM rebound; cenbank moves eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
2Polymetal: Business update
3Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
4ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
5LVMH : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS