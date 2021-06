Unsecured lending to consumers rose by a net 280 million pounds ($387.66 million) from April.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise of just under 250 million pounds in May, having fallen in each of the previous eight months as households were largely stuck at home and reined in their spending.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)