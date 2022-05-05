Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK convenience chain McColl's says it could fall into administration

05/05/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Struggling British convenience shop chain McColl's said on Thursday it was increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration, a move that could put thousands of jobs at peril.

The company statement was released after a Sky News reporter tweeted that McColl's, which has an extensive partnership with supermarket major Morrisons, could crash into administration as soon as Friday.

McColl's reiterated that it remained in talks on potential financing solutions to resolve short-term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business.

"McColl's confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the Group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the Group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees," the company said.

The group has a wholesale tie-up with Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket chain.

The 1,100-store group, which runs McColl's and Morrisons Daily branded convenience stores as well as Martin's newsagents, employs about 16,000.

Earlier this week, McColl's said it was likely to request the listing of its shares be suspended on June 1 as it would not meet a deadline to publish its annual results by the end of May.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pAudi Formula One deal with McLaren becoming unlikely -source
RE
01:19pGerman foreign minister will visit Ukraine shortly, chancellor says
RE
01:15pU.S. DOJ to tackle discriminatory impacts of pollution
RE
01:14pBoeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, sources say
RE
01:14pBernie Sanders slams Amazon.com chairman at Senate hearing
RE
01:13pBanco BPM lower loan writedown, revenue rise land profit beat
RE
01:10pBANK OF AMERICA : consumer spending on cards up from 2021 across all income groups
RE
01:08pUK convenience chain McColl's says it could fall into administration
RE
01:07pArmed robbers strike Chanel jewellery store in Paris and flee on motorbikes
RE
01:01pBritish Virgin Islands acting premier proposes no-confidence vote on Fahie
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44 bln takeover -source

HOT NEWS