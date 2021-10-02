Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK could issue more temporary visas to solve lorry driver shortage, Johnson says

10/02/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Prime Minister Johnson arrives at the annual Conservative party conference in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would keep immigration rules under review, and did not rule out issuing more temporary visas in an effort to help ease a tanker driver shortage which has led to fuel shortages.

Britain said last week it would issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers and 5,500 poultry workers to try to solve acute labour shortages that have disrupted the supply of fuel to gas stations and caused difficulties in food production.

Britain's Road Haulage Association (RHA) says the country is facing a shortage of some 100,000 drivers, a result of workers leaving the industry, the pandemic putting a stop to driver training and testing for about a year, and post-Brexit immigration rules which prevent hiring drivers from Europe.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a hospital, Johnson did not rule out the possibility of issuing more temporary visas.

"What we have now is a system that allows us to control immigration, and that gives us flexibility. We can open up our markets if we need to, and of course we'll keep everything under review," Johnson said.

The government has said 200 military tanker personnel will help deliver fuel from Monday.

"What we don't want to do is go back to a situation in which we basically allowed the road haulage industry to be sustained with a lot of low wage immigration," Johnson said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pUK could issue more temporary visas to solve lorry driver shortage, Johnson says
RE
03:24pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan receives Union of International Democrats delegation
PU
03:20pU.s. cdc says as of october 2, 4,742,750 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:19pU.s. cdc says 185,143,698 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of oct 2 vs 184,852,416 individuals as of oct 1
RE
03:17pU.s. cdc says 214,870,696 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 2 vs 214,597,690 individuals as of oct 1
RE
03:14pU.s. cdc says administered 394,690,283 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 2 vs 393,756,866 doses administered as of oct 1
RE
03:13pU.s. cdc says delivered 478,362,045 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 2 vs 477,069,555 doses delivered as of oct 1
RE
03:09pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 698,672 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 696,603 In Previous Report On Oct 1
RE
03:09pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 43,533,168 as of yesterday vs 43,409,950 in previous report on oct 1
RE
03:07pCD&R wins $10 billion auction for UK supermarket Morrisons
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' esti..
2Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
3Tesla : delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3, beats analysts' estimates
4CD&R wins $10 billion auction for UK supermarket Morrisons
5Alphabet : Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his accoun..

HOT NEWS