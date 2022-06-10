UK court says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead

Charities and a trade union had launched a challenge against the government's plan to send asylum seekers to the East African nation, saying it was unsafe, but the court said next Tuesday's first planned flight could take place.

Judge Jonathan Swift said: "There is a material public interest in the Home Secretary (Priti Patel) being able to implement immigration decisions."

However, the court granted human rights groups permission to appeal the decision.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by James Davey)