Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK cuts gilt issuance plans back to pre-pandemic norms

03/23/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England on track for first back-to-back rate rise since 2004

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Wednesday it would slash its bond sales in the coming financial year, taking them back towards pre-pandemic levels.

The Debt Management Office said it planned to issue 124.7 billion pounds of gilts in the 2022/23 financial year which starts next month, down from almost 195 billion pounds in the soon-to-end financial year.

The DMO said its new total included 10 billion pounds of green bonds.

Gilt issuance in the five years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic averaged about 125 billion pounds a year, before desperate measures to prevent the collapse of Britain's economy pushed bond sales to a record 485.8 billion pounds in 2020/21.

A Reuters poll of primary dealers - the banks hired by the government to create a liquid market for its debt - had pointed to a 2022/23 remit of around 147 billion pounds.

Investors responded to the announcement by buying British government bonds and the 10-year gilt yield, which moves in the opposite direction to prices, extended a fall on the day and was down by around 7 basis points at 1.633%. [GB/]

The DMO said it planned 23.2 billion pounds of net Treasury bill sales, a little more than the 20 billion pounds pencilled in by dealers in the poll.

The new remit showed five planned gilt sales via syndication.

(This story corrects to remove incorrect reference to record low index-linked issuance from headline and story)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg and Kate Holton)

By Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pMultiChoice hikes Nigerian pay-TV rates after tax row
RE
03:34pRussia to expel a number of U.S. diplomats in tit-for-tat move -Interfax
RE
03:32pRbnz - banks are required to formally report breaches of the req…
RE
03:31pBULLARD : High inflation means Fed must think bigger, faster
RE
03:31pBarricade protests bring life to halt in Sudanese capital
RE
03:31pRbnz - nz registered banks required to meet key prudential requ…
RE
03:30pReserve bank of new zealand - rbnz launches material breach regi…
RE
03:25pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:25pUgandan court issues arrest warrant for author who fled to Germany
RE
03:23pFrance's Zemmour says he could seize African leaders' homes if they don't take back immigrants
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip
4Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease
5Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..

HOT NEWS