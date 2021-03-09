UK debt office plans at least two syndicated gilt sales in April-June

The Debt Management Office said investors had shown general support for the launch of new 2051 gilt via syndication in April and there was also a call for the recently-issued 0.875% 2046 gilt to be reopened.

Some investors had also suggested the launch of a new index-linked gilt via syndication in May at a range of different maturities from 2039 to 2045 or 2046, the DMO said.

The DMO said it would announce details of the gilt operations calendar for April-June at 0730 GMT on Friday with 24 gilt auctions scheduled for the period, 20 of them conventional gilts and four index-linked gilts.

