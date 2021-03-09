Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
UK debt office plans at least two syndicated gilt sales in April-June

03/09/2021 | 03:32am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's debt office said it planned to hold at least two syndicated sales of gilts in the April-June period as the government continues to borrow heavily to pay for its response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Debt Management Office said investors had shown general support for the launch of new 2051 gilt via syndication in April and there was also a call for the recently-issued 0.875% 2046 gilt to be reopened.

Some investors had also suggested the launch of a new index-linked gilt via syndication in May at a range of different maturities from 2039 to 2045 or 2046, the DMO said.

The DMO said it would announce details of the gilt operations calendar for April-June at 0730 GMT on Friday with 24 gilt auctions scheduled for the period, 20 of them conventional gilts and four index-linked gilts.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
