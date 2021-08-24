Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK debt office urged to launch green gilts with 10-12 year maturity

08/24/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canary Wharf business district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors and dealers recommended that Britain's debt office should put a 10-12 year maturity on its first green government bond sale next month with 2033 the preferred maturity year, the Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

A planned second sale in October was recommended to have a maturity of around 30 years with 2053 the preferred option, the DMO said on Tuesday.

Britain's government plans to issue at least 15 billion pounds ($20.6 billion) of new debt this financial year which is designed to tap into investor demand for bonds to fund environmental investments.

Last year Germany launched green bonds which offered a lower interest rate than standard debt.

The DMO also said it planned to hold 20 gilt auctions in the October-to-December period, three of them of index-linked bonds.

Investors and brokers were split over the merits of selling an ultra-long index-linked bond with a maturity of around 50 years, it said.

The DMO is due to announce details of its bond sales between October and December at 0630 GMT on Aug. 31.

($1 = 0.7283 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aCPP Group Says Foreign Currency Dented 1st Half Revenue, EBITDA -- Currency Comment
DJ
09:50aChina's Pinduoduo posts first quarterly profit
RE
09:48aTrafigura's head of Africa energy trading leaves company, sources say
RE
09:47aIndia's July oil imports hit 1-year low on refinery maintenance
RE
09:43aTrudeau pledges foreign home buyer ban, rent-to-own scheme in bid for Canada voters
RE
09:41aEnergy stocks shine in Canada as oil rebounds; bank stocks slide
RE
09:40aNasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost
RE
09:40aVC DAILY : Fika Ventures Chases Opportunities
DJ
09:39aEnergy stocks shine in Canada as oil rebounds; bank stocks slide
RE
09:38aUK debt office urged to launch green gilts with 10-12 year maturity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
4Oil extends gains on brighter demand outlook, Mexico outages
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS