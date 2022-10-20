Advanced search
UK defence minister Wallace to make statement to parliament on Ukraine

10/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will make a statement to parliament on Ukraine later on Thursday, the House of Commons said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Muvija M, Editing by Paul Sandle)


