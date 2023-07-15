UK defence minister Wallace to step down as lawmaker at next election

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace will not stand as a member of parliament (MP) in the next national election, he told The Times newspaper on Saturday.

The newspaper said Wallace would step down from his position and leave the cabinet when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next reshuffle. (Reporting by James Davey)