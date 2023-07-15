The newspaper said Wallace would step down from his position and leave the cabinet when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next reshuffle.
(Reporting by James Davey)
LONDON (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace will not stand as a member of parliament (MP) in the next national election, he told The Times newspaper on Saturday.
Fire breaks out at Dow Louisiana facility
(Reuters) - A fire broke out at Dow's Plaquemine chemical facility in Louisiana, the U.S. chemical maker said in a statement late on Friday.
Raminfo Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31 , 2023