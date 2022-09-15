UK defence minister joins ceremonial guard beside queen's coffin

Wallace was acting in his capacity as a member of the Royal Company of Archers which functions as the monarch's body guard in Scotland - one of the protective units involved in keeping constant vigil over the coffin.

Wearing the company's dark green uniform, including a traditional Scottish hat known as a Balmoral bonnet, Wallace took a position in front of the coffin as mourners slowly walked past.

Throughout the four and a half-day vigil, guards stand around the catafalque, a raised platform upon which the coffin rests, rotating their watch every 20 minutes.

Wallace was joined by the government's Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, who is also a member of the Royal Company of Archers.

