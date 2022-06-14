Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK delays implementation of Pillar 2 global tax rules to Dec. 2023

06/14/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday it planned to delay until December 2023 the implementation of Pillar 2 legislation designed to ensure large multinational enterprises pay a global minimum level of tax.

In a letter to those who responded to a government consultation, the government said many had flagged that bringing in the new measures from spring 2023, likely ahead of other countries, would put UK businesses at a competitive and administrative disadvantage.

"UK Pillar 2 legislation will first apply to accounting periods beginning on or after 31 December 2023," junior treasury minister Lucy Frazer wrote.

"This will give businesses an appropriate lead-in time before implementation and allow the policy to benefit from progress on the international process."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aChildren killed, tortured in Myanmar junta's crackdown, UN expert says
RE
09:16aU.S. financial firms push back on SEC bid to rein-in blank check company deals
RE
09:14aHow will the ECB contain fragmentation risk in euro area bond markets?
RE
09:14aAIP says it takes ownership of Gupta's Belgian aluminium mill after default
RE
09:09aCanada Factory Shipments Climb 1.7% in April
DJ
09:09aUK delays implementation of Pillar 2 global tax rules to Dec. 2023
RE
09:06aAsylum seekers say Rwanda better than Libya, but they will try for Europe again
RE
09:06aEuro most resilient to climate change, yuan most exposed - Barclays
RE
09:06aU.S. Supplier Price Gains Accelerated in May
DJ
08:58aGermany to create assets register to improve sanctions efforts, says Scholz
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -offic..
2DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view
3Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
4Analyst recommendations: NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
5Akzo Nobel's Q2 results hit by COVID lockdowns and weak demand

HOT NEWS