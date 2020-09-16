Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK diner discounts push inflation down to near five-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanley

A hefty drop in meal prices, spurred by Britain's scheme to support the hospitality sector through the COVID-19 pandemic, helped to push inflation down last month to its lowest rate in almost five years.

Consumer prices rose by 0.2% in annual terms in August, the smallest increase since December 2015 and a sharp slowdown from July's 1.0% increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 0.0%.

Discounts for more than 100 million meals were claimed Last month through the government's "Eat Out to Help Out" programme, which offered diners a state-funded price reduction of up to 10 pounds ($12.89).

While this prompted an unusually large fall in the rate of inflation, the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and a coming surge in unemployment look likely to keep consumer prices in check.

Prices in restaurants and cafes were down 2.6% compared with August last year, their first fall since records began in 1989.

Falls in air fares and a smaller-than-usual rise in clothes prices also helped to push annual inflation down.

"While we expect an initial bounce-back in inflation in September, as the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme comes to an end, overall inflation is likely to remain well below the Bank of England's target for some time," said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG.

The consumer price index has now been below the BoE's target for 13 months in a row.

Most economists polled by Reuters think sharply rising unemployment and a slowing recovery will prompt the BoE to pump more stimulus into the economy before the end of this year.

The ONS said eight items in its inflation basket were still unavailable to its price collectors, reflecting things that remain off-limits such as tickets to the theatre, soccer matches and horse racing, and catering for more than 50 people.

In April, during the most stringent period of the lockdown, 90 items had been unavailable.

There were already signs that inflation pressure would remain weak.

Factory output prices fell for the fifth month in a row in annual terms - the longest such run in four years - as weaker oil prices pushed them down by 0.9%.

Excluding oil and other volatile components, core factory output prices showed no change in annual terms, their weakest showing in nearly five years.

By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aMariposa, Viking founders launch London's first SPAC IPO of 2020
RE
03:39aBritain's Galliford sees return to profitability, dividend resumption
RE
03:35aUK diner discounts push inflation down to near five-year low
RE
03:23aEU Parliament votes to allow some gas projects to get green transition money
RE
03:18aPrivate equity firm Ardian raises 2 billion euros for new fund
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:08aHurricane shifts from offshore U.S. oil fields, heavy rains to damp fuel demand
RE
03:07aUK sees 'a way through' parliamentary maze for Brexit treaty breach bill
RE
03:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Online retail sales in Zhejiang exceed 1.2t yuan in Jan-Aug
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
3SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : SKT and Microsoft Launch SKT 5GX Cloud Game Powered by Xbox Game Pass Ultima..
4APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : China state media outlet calls Nvidia's Arm purchase 'disturbing', urges regulatory cauti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group