UK diners head back out, shoppers rise too after COVID rules eased

Online restaurant bookings via OpenTable in the week to Jan. 31 were 106% of their level in the same week of 2020, up 9 percentage points on a week earlier.

Credit and debit card purchases, as measured by the Bank of England's CHAPS interbank payments system, rose to 90% of their level before the pandemic on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in the week to Jan. 27, up from 87% the week before.

Retail footfall in the week to Jan. 29 rose to 82% of its level in the same week of 2019, up 2% from the week before and the third weekly increase in a row, the Office for National Statistics said.

