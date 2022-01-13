Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK diners slump after Omicron hit, staff absences hit record

01/13/2022 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 pandemic in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British restaurant reservations slumped last week when a wave of COVID-19 cases was near its peak, while COVID-related staff absences hit a record high, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

The figures underscored the impact of a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant and which hit a peak on Jan. 4. Cases have dropped 19% over the past week, giving some economists confidence that the economic damage caused by Omicron will be contained.

Restaurant reservations in the week to Jan. 10 sank to 88% of their level for the equivalent week in 2020, before the start of the pandemic, from 134% the week before, according to figures from bookings company OpenTable published weekly by the ONS.

Pubs and restaurants have not faced new COVID-19 restrictions in England - unlike in the rest of the United Kingdom - but many patrons have chosen to stay away.

Some 44% of businesses in the food and hotel sector reported an increase in cancellations in December, rising to 64% for businesses in the 'other services' category which includes firms such as beauty parlours.

Separate Bank of England data on credit and debit card spending in the week to Jan. 6 - which are not seasonally adjusted - showed a fall to 82% of its February 2020 average from 86% the week before.

Meanwhile, an ONS survey for late December, also published on Thursday, showed that private-sector businesses reported that 2.7% of their staff were absent because they had COVID symptoms or were isolating, the highest since comparable figures began to be collected in June 2020.

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56aEURO ZONE INFLATION NOT AS TRANSITORY AS THOUGHT : ECB's de Guindos
RE
05:56aEurope at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns
RE
05:54aUK diners slump after Omicron hit, staff absences hit record
RE
05:54aHungary govt expects COVID-19 cases to surge, shortens quarantine period
RE
05:52aSingapore Exchange to launch four battery materials contracts in H1 2022
RE
05:50aMore Chinese developers seek to avert default as Evergrande deadline looms
RE
05:49aChina growth seen slowing to 5.2% in 2022, modest policy easing expected
RE
05:47aRussia-led bloc starts pulling troops out of Kazakhstan
RE
05:45aCoinbase buys crypto futures exchanges, plans to sell derivatives in U.S
RE
05:45aFED'S HAWKISH COMMS BLITZ TAKES AIM AT SKEPTICAL MARKET : McGeever
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpations
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3More Chinese developers seek to avert default as Evergrande deadline lo..
4Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
5China's overnight money rate jumps to 4-mth high, policy rate in focus

HOT NEWS